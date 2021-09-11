Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeNewsFor new film: Kate Winslet is still shooting nude scenes
News

For new film: Kate Winslet is still shooting nude scenes

By Vimal Kumar
0
54




Who doesn’t know the legendary scene from the movie Titanic, in which Kate Winslet (45) lolls naked on the sofa in the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater? It is probably only the best-known of numerous sequences for which the now 45-year-old dropped the covers. And even if your body may have changed over the years: For her films, Kate still appears completely unveiled in front of the camera.

“I was surprised how it felt. I felt good about it, really”, describes Kate opposite to DailyMail the shooting of her latest film “Ammonite”, the script of which had sex scenes with colleague Saoirse Ronan (26). “I’ve got my marks and scars, and I’m older. It’s a different body than the one I had 20 years ago,” she continues. It was wonderful to share the same language with another woman. Saoirse and Kate had asked director Francis Lee to be allowed to choreograph the recordings himself.

In the interview, the British woman also criticized the different standards with regard to the description of same-sex and heterosexual intimacy. “Why can’t the scenes just be described as’ passionate ‘instead of’ lesbian ‘or’ gay ‘? Neither would we like the’ straight romance ”Titanic‘speak! “declared the actress.




Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in “Titanic”
Kate Winslet on the set of “Ammonite”
Kate Winslet, British actress


Previous articlePrice losses in Bitcoin, XRP and Polkadot
Next articleLorde and Katy Perry to be honored at Variety’s Power of Women 2021: Los Angeles ceremony
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv