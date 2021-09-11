Eva Green and Eve Hewson in BBC Two adaptation

After the end of Penny Dreadful, Eva Green has gotten back in the mood for a series role and will appear alongside Eve Hewson (The Knick) in BBC Two’s adaptation of The Luminaries Deadline reports. It is a six-part drama series.

Green takes on the role of Lydia Wells and Hewson plays Anna Wetherell, while Marton Csokas stars as Francis Carver.

The series is based on the novel by Eleanor Catton and takes place on the Wild West Coast from South Island in New Zealand during the heyday of the gold rush in the 1860s. The series is described as an epic story of love, murder and revenge, in which men and women travel around the world in the hope of accumulating wealth.

It all starts in 1865 with the young adventurer Anna Wetherell, who comes to New Zealand from Great Britain to start a new life. There she meets Emery Staines, and the spark immediately sparkles between the two of them. But Anna is put many hurdles in the way that threaten her survival and want to separate her from Emery: shipwreck, murder, blackmail, fraud, greed, gold and deprivation of liberty. The two lovebirds have to ask themselves whether they are the smiths of their luck or whether riches will make you who you are.









Working Title is the production company that supports the BBC. Green is happy: “I am excited to work with ‘Working Title’ and this wonderful team. Eleanor has written a wonderful series of brilliant scripts. I love the novel and it’s exciting that your own adaptation reveals even more of your great material.“Directed by Claire McCarty, who is also happy about the implementation.

Eva Green played the main role of Vanessa Ives in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful (in Germany on Netflix) and was also seen in the series Camelot as Morgan. They are known in the film sector from “Sin City 2“,”300: Rise of an Empire” or “Dark shadows” and “James Bond 007 – Casino Royale“.