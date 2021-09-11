Emma Watson didn’t want hugs

Today Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is circulating 8:15 pm at Sat 1. But even if the second film in the series is now 18 years old, there is still something interesting to learn about it. For example, did you know that Hermione actress Emma Watson was responsible for having one important scene changed became.

In fact, a moment at the end of Harry Potter 2 only exists as we know it today because of the then 12-year-old actress something too embarrassing in the script was. (Warning, Harry Potter-spoiler follow)

Harry Potter 2: why doesn’t Hermione end up hugging Ron?

Every fan knows the scene: at the end of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hermione (Emma Watson), healed of her petrification, enters Hogwarts Great Hall and is reunited with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint). Harry is hugged by her, but Ron just shakes her hand.

© Warner Harry Potter 2: Hug or Handshake?

Are we dealing with an early form of social distancing here? No not really. Also the statement that the moment is one Foreshadowing is, so a hint of what is still to come (Ron and Hermione become a couple in the end), is a nice icing on the cake, but it was not the real reason why the formal reunion took place. Apparently the reality of fiction played here

Emma Watson and the Embarrassments of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Of the real reason for this Harry Potter 2 scene rather lies in the embarrassment the then 12-year-old young actress. In one BBC interview Emma Watson explained:

Back then I did [zu Regisseur Chris Columbus] said: You can’t be serious! You want me to run through the Great Hall and throw my arms around Harry? – Chris said: yes. And I said: Never, that’s so embarrassing! In front of 300 actors in the Great Hall! So we made a deal: no slow motion and no messy music.

in the script to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was the instruction that Hermione should hug both boys, but Chris Columbus settled on Emma Watsons modification one just squeeze Harry and shake Ron’s hand.

Emma Watson later revealed that she always did a lot when filming the Daniel Radcliffe scene let go too quicklywhich is why the setting had to be frozen to make the moment last longer. In the finished film there is nothing to be seen of this, but it is noticeable how quickly the first cut takes place after the children’s physical contact is established. Watch the scene again here:

In a way, we could argue here that Emma Watson’s change was Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets truer since she was a child Hermione Granger’s age herself, it is not unlikely that the wizarding student would have had similar feelings.

Did you already know this sweet side info about Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?