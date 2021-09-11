Despite a polyamorous relationship: Willow Smith has less sex than others

Two years ago, Willow Smith spoke openly about envisioning a multi-partner relationship. Now Will Smith’s daughter has apparently put this idea into practice. In the talk with mother and grandma, she wants to dispel prejudices.

Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, learned from her parents how to deal with otherwise often taboo subjects in a relaxed manner and therefore no problem with talking about things from their intimate life – at least in private. With her 49-year-old mother and her grandmother, the 67-year-old Adrienne Banfield-Jones, she now speaks about sex in front of running cameras on the joint Facebook show “Red Table Talk”.









Willow Smith lives in a polyamorous relationship, which means she has several equal partners at the same time. Actually, she usually keeps her relationship life out of the public eye. But now she’s talking a little bit about the concept of an open relationship. “Imagine you’re someone who doesn’t always need sex, but your partner does. Is it fair to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either’?” She asks hers Family.

Focus on emotional connection

But Willow Smith also wants to dispel prejudice, as her mother believes that polyamory is all about sex. Her daughter explains that she is the only one in her circle of friends who is polyamorous and yet has the least sex of all.

Two years ago, Willow Smith made it clear at the Red Table Talk: “I’m not the type of person who is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus very much on the emotional connection!” Even then she was convinced that she loved men and women equally. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for her to be with a man and a woman at the same time.

“I can imagine living in a polyamorous relationship with these two people. I’m not someone who is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,” said the then 18-year-old. Because polyamory should not be confused with polygamy, as is made clear at the beginning of the program. In polygamy, the person has a steady life and changing sexual partner. In polyamory, sexual contacts are limited to people within the network of relationships.