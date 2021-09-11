Billie Eilish’s boyfriend: who is the singer dating?

Singer Billie Eilish has become an indispensable part of the music scene. But does Billie Eilish have a boyfriend? What about her actually with love? We did some research for you.

Billie Eilish: who is your boyfriend?

Billie Eilish grew up in a family of musicians. She began composing her own songs at the age of eleven. Billie became known worldwide through the song “Bad Guy”, which reached number one on the singles charts in the USA and in many other countries. In her private life, Billie loves animals and has even been vegan since 2014. The 19-year-old has struggled with Tourette’s syndrome since childhood. Since the beginning of her career, Billie has stood out for her unique fashion style and surprises with her shrill hairstyles that have made her a style icon. The singer always wore loose, contourless clothing that did not reveal her figure. She has kept her love life very private so far, but currently the singer is said to be happily forgiven again. With the actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie was spotted holding hands at Disneyland in June.









Has your relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce been officially confirmed?

Billie has been spotted with Matthew Tyler Vorce a few times now, but the two have not yet officially confirmed the relationship. Also, not much is known about the alleged friend at Billie’s side. The 29-year-old is a writer and actor and, like Billie, lives in Los Angeles. Matthew is currently supposed to be working on the short film “The Curse of Frank Sinatra”, which is currently still in production.

Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life private

Even with her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Brandon Adams, who is known by the stage name “7: AMP”, Billie was able to keep the relationship a secret until the end. Only when her documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” was published in early 2021 does she talk about her relationship with Brandon Adams. About the reason for separation, the artist later said: “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same thing as him and I think that’s not fair for him. “

Billie Eilish is an icon for her fans. She not only inspires with her music, but also with her words and deeds for empowerment, as only in spring 2021 when she showed herself in lingerie. Professionally, the singer is getting off to a flying start and Billie also seems to be happy in her private life. We hope to find out more from your chosen one in the future.

