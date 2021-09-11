Beckenrand Sheriff (D 2021): REVIEW: artechock

A pool full of idiots

Marcus H. Rosenmüller’s lifeguard comedy is a somewhat chaotic idiot parade in well-known fairways, but tries to deal with explosive topics

A film at the right time, no question about it. Because if you read the latest horror reports about the renovation backlog in Bavarian swimming pools, the closure of municipal baths and the associated increasing number of bathing deaths, you really have to ask yourself whether politics has not gone completely crazy, one of the oldest human cultural techniques or like John von Düffel put it – a second language of the body – to simply put it in the sand.

But maybe Marcus H. Rosenmüller’s bath attendant comedy will help a little to re-examine political morality a little. Rosenmüller, who, since his success with Who dies earlier is longer dead (2006), has repeatedly turned to his Bavarian homeland and has mastered successful tightrope walks between homeland film, comedy and profound drama (most recently with the once non-Bavarian goalkeeper biopic Trautmann), However, this time it is a bit tougher.

Instead of the tenderly comedic tones like in his excellent summer in orange (2011), Rosenmüller Milan Peschel gets himself on board as bath attendant Karl Kruse, who with brutal slapstick plays the role of the idiot, swarming, lifeless and loveless bath attendant of a fictional Bavarian small town that the threatened closure of “his” outdoor pool is taking hard. In the fairway of Fairly Best Friends, however, the “handicapped” lifeguard comes to the aid of the Nigerian refugee and non-swimmer trainee Sali (Dimitri Abold) who is looking for his right to stay and for training. And there is also a water polo team and their equally eccentric trainer (Johanna Wokalek) and of course Lisa Dengler (Sarah Mahita), a young woman traumatized by swimming and her father Albert (Sebastian Bezzel).









As thrown together and at the same time predictable as it reads here, Rosenmüller’s film also watches. Sometimes the best slapstick, then politically motivated refugee and local political drama and also a twofold affectionate love story, that’s how Rosenmüller’s film drifts sluggishly – instead of swimming thematically free at some point, he is more and more about to drown with every stroke of this overloaded story.

Good slapstick, like Adam Sandler has shown, or just recently Kitao Sakurai in Bad Trip, can be radical, political and profound. And swimming pool films are far more than idiot parades and can handle depth, just think of men in the water, Swimming with Men or Gilles Lelouche’s excellent A Pool Full of Men.

We don’t see much of that here, if the slapstick is neither well-timed nor really convincing, if you giggle in shamefulness in your fist than resounding in the cinema, profundity and emotional density – otherwise a strength in Rosenmüller’s films – are sunk before they even get a little Life evolved.

After all, Rosenmüller managed to create touching moments and narrative bridges over the last few meters; It is to him that is to be credited for transporting the refugee topos to a small Bavarian town and taking a refreshing comedic approach to break out, indeed even to thematize it at all. In lifeguard jargon there is no free shimmer for this, but there is at least the early swimmer, the so-called seahorse, which is known to be no proof of safe swimming, so intensive observation of the swimmer remains necessary.

Axel Timo Purr