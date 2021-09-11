“Aquaman 2” star hardly recognizable in a new picture – News 2021

Director James Wan released a new picture for the sequel “Aquaman 2”. This triggered new speculations about the story of the upcoming DC blockbuster. Because one of the stars is hardly recognizable on it, but why?

The last time we got to see the new stealth suit Jason Momoa will wear as the title character in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. Now we see his former half-brother and adversary Orm very differently from the way we know him. Together with James Wan on the set, rumors are fueled about what leads to his new look and whether he will wear it like this throughout the film. Unlikely, as you can imagine looking at this:

“I found this guy stuck on a desert beach doing his cast away imitation.” – James Wan







Instead of a new outfit, Orm, embodied by Patrick Wilson (“Conjuring 3”), looks more like an escaped man who had to admit his defeat at the end of Part 1 and disappeared behind bars. It is easy to imagine that his escape will bring him to the desert beach mentioned by James Wan. The reference to the Tom Hanks film “Cast Away” will be clear to everyone who knows the disaster drama. Unkempt beard, dirty clothes, that will certainly change after a while and we can see the king again in his old glory.

From December 15, 2022, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be shown in German cinemas. By then we will surely have clarified what role Patrick Wilson will play with this getup. In addition to Jason Momoa as DC hero and Patrick Wilson as King Orm, we will also see Amber Heard again in her role as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Manta and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus. On the other hand, “Game of Thrones” star Pilou Asbæk is new.