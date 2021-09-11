After Avengers 4, Robert Downey Jr. is nominated for the worst film award

For over a decade, Robert Downey Jr. led Hollywood’s most powerful franchise. As Iron Man, he laid the foundation stone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and united the Avengers in the fight against numerous villains. Robert Downey Jr.’s first great post-MCU blockbuster However, it turned out to be a gigantic failure.

After Avengers 4, Robert Downey Jr. stumbles as Dr. Dolittle

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle hit theaters in early 2020 after a complicated production story and was torn in the air by critics. The grossing result was even more catastrophic: The wickedly expensive movie (Budget 175 million US dollars) could bring in just 77 million US dollars in the USA.

Discover the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + To Disney +

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle to 245 million US dollars, but that is far too little for success. Especially after the Marvel soaring, the adventure film with talking animals marks one unexpected low for the Iron Man actor, which is now also nominated for the most ungrateful film award.

The trailer for The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle:

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle – Trailer (German) HD

While the Oscars select the best films of the year, the Razzies (better known in this country as the Golden Raspberry) are about the worst performance of the respective film year. The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle was nominated in six different categories, including Worst Picture and Worst Leading Actor.

The erotic film 365 Days, which was temporarily out of the Netflix Top 10, is on par It is impossible to imagine life without it was. Also funny: Sia’s directorial debut Music can also be found among the nominees for the worst film, was still in the running for the best film in the comedy / musical category at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago.

In general, it is questionable whether the Golden Raspberry looked anything at all about the quality of the films. The basic concept of the humiliating price has been out of date and out of place for years. The movie world would do very well without him.

Below you will find all nominations at a glance.









Golden Raspberry 2021 – worst film

365 days

Absolute proof

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst leading actor

Robert Downey Jr. in The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle

Mike Lindell in Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone in 365 Days

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

David Spade in The Wrong Missy

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst Lead Actress

Anne Hathaway in The Last He Wanted and Witches

Katie Holmes in Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret – Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson in Music

Lauren Lapkus in The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka in 365 Days

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale in Fantasy Island

Maggie Q in Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler in Music

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani in Borat connection movie film

Shia LaBeouf in The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Iron Mask

Bruce Willis in Breach, Hard Kill and Survive The Night

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst screen combo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani in Borat follow-up movie film

Robert Downey Jr. and his terrible Welsh accent in Dr. Dolittle

Harrison Ford and his completely fake looking CGI dog in Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade in The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and his annoying fool voice in Hubie Halloween

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst director

Charles Band for all three Barbie & Kendra films

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan for The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle

Ron Howard for Hillbilly Elegy

Sia for music

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst Screenplay

365 days

All three Barbie & Kendra films

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly elegy

Golden Raspberry 2021 – Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

365 days

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

We’ll find out who will “win” this year’s raids on April 24, 2021, two days before the Oscars.

* This Disney + link is an affiliate link. By taking out a subscription via this link, you support Moviepilot. This has no effect on the price.



How do you feel about the awarding of the Golden Raspberry?