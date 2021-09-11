After a love comeback: Lopez and Affleck make a big entrance

Many have been waiting for these pictures of the Hollywood dream couple: musician Jennifer Lopez and Oscar winner Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival together on Friday evening (September 10th), visibly in love. It has been known for some time that the 52-year-old and the 49-year-old are a couple again after a long separation. So far, there have been hardly any official photos of the two together – until now.

First big joint appearance

Now the red carpet on the Venetian island of Lido has become the stage for their first big performance together after the love comeback. To the delight of photographers and fans, J.Lo and Affleck came to the premiere of the historical spectacle “The Last Duel”. With all that excitement, director Ridley Scott and Affleck’s co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer almost faded into the background.







Kisses in the cinema