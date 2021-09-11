Saturday, September 11, 2021
After a love comeback: Lopez and Affleck make a big entrance

By Sonia Gupta
Many have been waiting for these pictures of the Hollywood dream couple: musician Jennifer Lopez and Oscar winner Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival together on Friday evening (September 10th), visibly in love. It has been known for some time that the 52-year-old and the 49-year-old are a couple again after a long separation. So far, there have been hardly any official photos of the two together – until now.

First big joint appearance

Now the red carpet on the Venetian island of Lido has become the stage for their first big performance together after the love comeback. To the delight of photographers and fans, J.Lo and Affleck came to the premiere of the historical spectacle “The Last Duel”. With all that excitement, director Ridley Scott and Affleck’s co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer almost faded into the background.




Kisses in the cinema

Ben Affleck seemed to be enjoying the moment: First he got out of the limousine alone, had himself photographed and grinned. Then he opened the back door – and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in an extremely low-cut white dress. Arm in arm, the two ran across the red carpet and beamed at each other again and again. Arrived at the premiere palace, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing each other.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
