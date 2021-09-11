According to Jeff Bezos: 7 Books Everyone Must Read to Be Successful

Jeff Bezos: 7 Books That The Richest Man In The World Said Can Help Anyone Succeed

For Jeff Bezos, books play a crucial role in his life. It’s not just because of the company that made him a billionaire. No, he even changed the whole way books are published and sold.

Bezos also believes that it is books that have helped him succeed and shaped his leader. In the biography “The Everything Store”, author Brad Stone describes how books shaped Bezos’ leadership style and mindset. According to the book, there is even a list of books that Amazon employees refer to as “Jeff’s Reading List.” The list includes autobiographies, business and technology books, and even a novel. We’ll tell you which 7 books Bezos can recommend to everyone. (Also Read: Jeff Bezos: What Is Ex-Amazon CEO Doing Now?)

“Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies” by Jim Collins and Jerry Porras

When it comes to business books, this is one of his favorite books, according to Bezos. The book was published in the 1990s by two Stanford University researchers and looks at the success of companies like Walt Disney, Boeing, and Walmart. The authors analyze what sets the successful companies apart from their competitors.

“The Blind Watchmaker” by Richard Dawkins

Richard Dawkins is a famous scientist who explains the principle of evolution in his book “The Blind Watchmaker”. In an easy-to-understand way, the author explains everything you need to know about one of the most important scientific discoveries.

“The Black Swan” by Nassim Taleb

No, the book is not about Natalie Portman. “The Black Swan” is about all events that were unpredictable and had an enormous social and economic impact on the world. Among other things, Taleb analyzes the First World War and tries to explain how one can deal with such unpredictable challenges. (Also exciting: Make decisions like Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook: These 3 tips promise success)

“The desert planet” by Frank Herbert

Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel is about a young man named Paul Atreides who wants to protect the planet Arrakis. The desert planet is home to some of the most powerful resources in the universe. If you don’t want to read, but prefer to go to the cinema: The latest film adaptation of the novel with Timothee Chalamet in the leading role is due to come to the cinema soon.









“The Innovators Dilemma” by Clayton M. Christensen

“The Innovators Dilemma” inspired Bezos to develop Kindle and AWS – Amazon’s cloud services. The book by Clayton M. Christensen, a former Harvard professor, published in 1997, deals with the rules for successfully dealing with groundbreaking innovations. The rules are particularly aimed at managers so that they can make better decisions in the future.

“Rework: Business – intelligent & simple” by Jason Freid and David Heinemeier Hansson

Basically, this book by Jason Freid and David Heinemeier Hansson is a guide to building a successful business. According to Bezos, the authors have redefined the “rules” of business life. In their book, they present an easier and better way to become successful. (Read Here: How Jeff Bezos Lost $ 13.5 Billion In One Day, And Why That Worries Amazon)

“Lean Thinking” by James P. Womack and Daniel T. Jones

Bezos believes that the book “Lean Thinking” encourages readers to focus only on those activities that add value. James P. Womack and Daniel T. Jones wonder what things are really valuable in life, how you can gain the trust of others, and how this knowledge can help any company – regardless of the industry – to achieve a breakthrough.

The article “Jeff Bezos recomienda estos 7 libros para aprender el camino del éxito” was first published on revistagq released.

