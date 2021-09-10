Ben Affleck: Why he and Matt Damon are great friends

09/10/2021 4:36 pm

Ben Affleck recently spoke about his deep and special friendship with Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck believes that thanks to his friendship with Matt Damon, he has stayed on the ground. The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film “Good Will Hunting” they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for best screenplay.

Ben and Matt: childhood friendship keeps them down

As Ben reveals, his childhood friend saved him from being too blinded by the limelight. “I can’t speak for Matt, but my own sanity has really benefited from having someone I grew up with who went through something similar – that 20-year journey of being in the public eye,” said the 49-year-old -Year-olds in conversation with the “GQ” magazine.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck)

Why the two love each other so much

“With him I was able to reflect honestly, talk about things, be myself. I knew why we were friends, why he was interested in me and loved me, why I loved him. “The star is well aware that others are much less lucky than he is:” I often think of people who are simply successful and then get thrown into that and I think, ‘How do you do it without someone to talk to? Who can you trust? Who knew her before? ‘”









Ben Affleck: Vacation in Venice with J. Lo

But Ben Affleck is currently even more busy with his second better half. With Jennifer Lopez, the actor is currently in Venice, on the occasion of the local film festival. In addition to the professional obligation (Affleck’s film “The last Duel” premieres this weekend), the couple also treat themselves to a few romantic moments.

Photo: imago / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Excursion by motorboat

In a white dress, J. Lo boards a motorboat, followed closely by Ben. Together, the couple and a few other inmates take a boat through the canals of the Italian city. They look completely in love, talk intensely and laugh together.

Well, things couldn’t be better in Ben Affleck’s life at the moment. (Bang)