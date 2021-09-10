Friday, September 10, 2021
Who should star in Big instead of Tom Hanks?

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Hanks 2020 at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: FilmMagic, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin. All rights reserved.




In 1988, Tom Hanks had a major breakthrough as the leading actor in the fantasy comedy “Big”, but Robert De Niro was allegedly previously cast for the role. At least that’s what actress Elizabeth Perkins said when she was a guest on the talk show “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” last Thursday (April 8th). Perkins played the mistress of Tom Hanks’ character Josh Baskin in “Big”.

“Robert De Niro was actually cast in the role of Josh in the movie ‘Big’,” said Perkins, who more or less reveals that Tom Hanks almost had to wait longer for his big break as a 32-year-old actor. The 60-year-old explained why the cast with De Niro didn’t come about in the end: “It didn’t come about because he had a planning conflict, and then they went to Tom Hanks.”

With Robert De Niro it would be a “completely different film”

In addition, Perkins emphasized that “Big” with Robert De Niro would probably have become a “completely different film”, because even during the casting she noticed significant differences between the two actors. She said of De Niro: “He was more moody. It was a bit more like a horror movie. Robert De Niro wanders the streets of New York. “That Hanks got the role in the end, the actress seems to be happy to this day:” What he had to contribute was so much easier. “


Sonia Gupta
