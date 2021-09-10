Friday, September 10, 2021
To be continued next year – MANN.TV

By Sonia Gupta
Band of Brothers: To be continued next year – The ten-episode miniseries “Band of Brothers – We Were Like Brothers” made waves back then and has millions of fans to this day. No wonder, since the globally acclaimed HBO series with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as executive producers is one of the best that has ever been seen in terms of suspense, ruthlessness, cast and intensity on the subject of World War II.

Of course, all the fans cheered when it became known that they were not only working on the successor “Masters of the Air”, but that filming also started at the beginning of the year. Now there is more news – the successor to the “Band of Brothers” should appear as early as 2022. The so-called American “Bomber Boys” are to be the focus of “Masters of the Air”.


