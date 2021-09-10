To be continued next year – MANN.TV

Band of Brothers: To be continued next year – The ten-episode miniseries “Band of Brothers – We Were Like Brothers” made waves back then and has millions of fans to this day. No wonder, since the globally acclaimed HBO series with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg as executive producers is one of the best that has ever been seen in terms of suspense, ruthlessness, cast and intensity on the subject of World War II.

Of course, all the fans cheered when it became known that they were not only working on the successor “Masters of the Air”, but that filming also started at the beginning of the year. Now there is more news – the successor to the “Band of Brothers” should appear as early as 2022. The so-called American “Bomber Boys” are to be the focus of “Masters of the Air”.

The US 8th Air Fleet in action

More precisely, the sequel revolves around the 8th US Air Force (8th Air Force) of the Air Force Global Strike Command of the United States Air Force. In other words, those US air forces that were significantly involved in the fight against Hitler in Europe and Germany with strategic bomber, command and reconnaissance flights during World War II.

As executive producers, once again Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg hold the reins. Cary Fukunaga is the lead director for the first three of the ten episodes. At the moment we are still in the middle of filming. According to the “Daily Mail” a US air force base is said to have been built for the series, which alone is said to have cost a full five million pounds.

2022 on Apple TV +

Therefore, the expectations are high that the “Band of Brothers” successor will be intense and visually stunning. Concerning the cast, Austin Butler (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Callum Turner (“The Capture”) and Anthony Boyle (“Derry Girls”) have also been confirmed, along with Tommy Jessop (“Line of Duty”) Will take leading roles in the series.









Masters of the Air will be exclusive to Apple TV + and will be released in 2022.

Source: ladbible.com