The tragic life of Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara (47) grew up in a big city in northern Colombia. Your family is big. In total, the actress has five siblings with whom she grew up in modest circumstances.

When she was just 17, she got her first modeling job in an ad for Pepsi. A year later she married her school friend and gave birth to their son Manolo at the age of 20. But the marriage did not last long and so she had to raise her child alone as a teenage mother in her early 20s.

Sofia Vergara struggles with her fate

1998 the shock. Sofia’s brother was shot dead in Colombia. Another brother was deported from the United States in 2011 for criminal offenses. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer herself.

Sofia Vergara deserves best among TV actresses





But she was able to conquer the disease and has been very conscientious about her health ever since. “ABC News” reported: “I always go to the doctor and do my blood tests.”

Even after her Hollywood breakthrough, her life remains dramatic. Sofia’s ex-partner Nick Loeb tried to enforce the rights to jointly frozen embryos. The series star was already happily in a relationship with Joe Manganiello.