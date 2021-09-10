“The Plan” with Matt Damon and Emily Blunt | TV tip

Congressman David (Matt Damon) is well on his way to becoming a Senator. Then he meets Elisa (Emiliy Blunt) in the men’s room, and the rumor is: love at first dialogue. But not only his life is shaken, others are suddenly turning the wheel too. A man in a hat has slept a bit, and suddenly many more strange men in hats are active everywhere. Her goal: David is not allowed to see Elisa again. But it’s not that easy …









George Nolfi’s first work is the film adaptation of a short story by Philip K. Dick (“Minority Report”, “Blade Runner”), a wonderful love story and a crazy statement for free will. In the end, you just want to know: who is the chairman, who is responsible for everything that has happened? “Der Plan” shines with wonderful aggression scenarios, with oaths of love that are almost all (consciously) broken, and with the ease of dialogues that arise from their comedy. But above all: “The Plan” is perhaps the most optimistic Dick film adaptation.

