Start date of the HBO miniseries starring Kate Winslet

Titanic star Kate Winslet will soon appear on the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. In it, she plays a detective who investigates a murder case in a small, committed community. It will start in April.

On Sunday, April 18, HBO takes it to Mare of Easttown. The miniseries with Kate Winslet (“Titanitc“) Is set in a small town in Pennsylvania. The Oscar-winning actress plays an investigator who investigates a local murder case in the seven-part series, while her life falls apart around her in the process. The cable broadcaster describes the whole thing as “an investigation into the dark side of a committed community and an authentic account of how family and past tragedies can define our present.“









Mare of Easttown was created by Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back“). Winslet’s protagonist is called Mare Sheehan. Also in the ensemble: Guy Pearce (“Mildred Pearce“) As Richard Ryan, a professor of literature; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as Detective Colin Zabel, Mares partner; Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as Siobhan, Mare’s teenage daughter; David Denman (The Office) as Frank, Mares Exmann; Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Lori, Mares best friend; and Joe Tippett (Rise) as John, Lori’s husband.

It continues with: Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mares’ cousin, Father Dan Hastings; James McArdle (“Ammonites“) As Deacon Mark Burton; Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teenage girl who lives with her abusive father; Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s abusive father; Sosie Bacon (Here And Now) as Carrie Layden; and John Douglas Thompson (“Let Them All Talk“) As Easttown Police Department Chief Carter.

There is currently no trailer for the HBO mini-series Mare of Easttown. There is still no official station in this country, but the format with Kate Winslet will probably end up on Sky Atlantic.