Sofia Vergara wins the frozen embryo dispute

Sofia Vergara (48) can look forward to another triumph in this lengthy quarrel. The actress and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb (45) had eggs from the Modern Family actress fertilized in 2013 and then frozen. After their separation the following year, however, a heated argument broke out over the embryos. Because the businessman wanted the latter to be carried to term by a surrogate mother without the consent of his ex. A court banned him from doing so back in 2017 – but this decision didn’t stop him from filing a lawsuit. However, this has now also been rejected.

Nick had in Louisiana – a US state where neither he nor Sofia ever lived – tried to take advantage of a special law of the state on the subject of artificial insemination. The court there saw through this insidious trick and dismissed his complaint. “His behavior brings the Louisiana legal system […] in disrepute and makes it a mockery. Besides, it’s hideous “, it says in the judgment that Page Six is present.

Despite the renewed defeat wants Nick do not give up. Like his lawyer did People-Magazine announced that he would appeal. Indeed Sofia is said to have already submitted documents to deny her ex-partner’s legal counsel the opportunity to practice in Louisiana. If her application is granted, the “Miss Bodyguard” star could stop the appeal process directly.









advertisement

Nick Loeb and Sofia Vergara at the SAG Awards in LA in January 2012

advertisement

Nick Loeb at a film premiere in NYC in March 2015

advertisement

Sofia Vergara at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere in LA in May 2018

620 No, he’s sure to keep filing complaints.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz