Reese Witherspoon: She’s an eye-catcher in a red two-piece

Reese Witherspoon (45) caused an eye-catching moment on Wednesday (September 8th) at a photo opportunity for the second season of the Apple series “The Morning Show”. While her co-stars were rather restrained in terms of color in their outfits – above all Julianna Margulies (55), who appeared in a brown complete look including leather pants – Witherspoon opted for a bright red suit.

The actress wore a double-breasted jacket that she slung loosely over her shoulders during the photo shoot. Underneath, she wore a black T-shirt, which was reflected in Witherspoon’s look: the narrow-cut trousers in red stood out with yellow and black stripes on the side. In addition, the 45-year-old combined black leather heels with her outfit. The “naturally blonde” star wore his blond hair open over his shoulders in the side parting. When it comes to accessories, she only relied on large gold hoop earrings.

Season two of “The Morning Show” will start on September 17, 2021 on Apple TV +. Jennifer Aniston (52), Steve Carell (59) and Hasan Minhaj (35) can also be seen in the series about the employees of a fictional morning news program.

