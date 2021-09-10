Preview: TV tips on Tuesday (07.09.2021)

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Tuesday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., kabel eins, the slightly different cops, action comedy



Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) are the coolest cops in the NYPD: They solve their cases with a lot of fuss and collateral damage, but New Yorkers love them. Her colleagues Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) are different: Gamble is known as a lazy desk felon, while Hitzkopf Hoitz is a prevented homicide investigator. When Danson and Highsmith die, Hoitz sees his chance. He forces Gamble to take on a new case: the financial shark David Ershon (Steve Coogan) appears to be involved in a conspiracy.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, In the Net of the Camorra (2), Thriller



The DeCanin family leads a happy life on a vineyard in South Tyrol. The family is known for their good wine and is valued in the village. The idyll comes to an abrupt end when Nino Sorrentino (Fabrizio Romagnoli) appears at the winery: an old friend of landowner Matteo DeCanin (Tobias Moretti), who is part of Matteo’s dark past, which took its fateful course in Naples.









8:15 p.m., ZDF, election arena – with Olaf Scholz, political talk



The “electoral arena” is about putting the concerns, problems and concerns of the citizens at the center. For 75 minutes, voters have the opportunity to put their questions to the SPD’s candidate for Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. The talk will be moderated by NDR editor-in-chief Andreas Cichowicz and WDR editor-in-chief Ellen Ehni.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, How Fake Is Your Love ?, Show



True love? Or the perfect love lie? To prove that they are the “perfect couple”, eight couples move into a stylish finca on Mallorca. Not only does the title beckon there, but also a jackpot. But be careful, risk of deception! The love shown is not real for all participants. “Fake Couples” mingle with the real couples in order to fool them and the audience with a fictional love story. Are the fakes exposed?

8:15 p.m., 3Sat, Inspector Marthaler – The Sterntaler Conspiracy, crime thriller



Marthaler (Matthias Koeberlin) and his team have a dead person in a Frankfurt hotel room investigated in the red light district and in political circles. But this time Marthaler’s opponent comes from within his own ranks. Two new colleagues support his team: Sarah Jonas (Alice Dwyer) proves to be competent. The new detective chief, Charlotte von Wangenheim (Liane Forestieri), seems open and accommodating when it comes to Marthaler’s going it alone. Then the member of the state parliament, Baron Freiherr von Munzenberg, allegedly commits suicide. Marthaler takes a closer look at both cases.

CodeList