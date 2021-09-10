NFTs: DogeX will deepen connections between Dogecoin and Ethereum!

The popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace said its not fungible DogeX token help bring the Shiba Inu coin community into the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

The collection

The ones Wallace backed DogeX NFTs claim to bring the Doge legend to life. The collection consists of ten thousand collectible figurines on a “mission to Mars”, as stated in the description of the collection OpenSea called.

The NFT series consists of five groups of characters – Earth Doge, Moon Doge, Travel Doge, Mars Doge, and Asteroid Doge – each of which is rarer than the other.

Even rarer are NFTs that appear to be named after the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk, the “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and the DOGE co-inventor Billy Markus are named. These are Elon Doge, Doge Cuban, and Billy Doge.

Wallace claimed this was “the highest quality, most combinations, NFT project ever published.”

On the rare DOGEs and when the characters will be fully revealed, Wallace said that they will be released gradually as they are minted.

“Somebody just got the Elon Doge and then there are more of the rarest specimens out there that have yet to be minted!”

Lined by the stock exchanges

“Ironically, even though the collection is celebrating DOGE, it cannot be purchased in the meme cryptocurrency as of now. Says Wallace, “Dogecoin is the most amazing cryptocurrency in my opinion, but it has been narrowed to some extent by centralized exchanges that are currently preventing some cool future uses.”









Wallace hopes that the situation will change and that DOGE will have to connect to the blockchain ecosystem.

To the Dogecoin-Ethereum collaboration

“DogeX is going in that direction by introducing the Doge community to the Ethereum blockchain,” said Wallace.

The Metaverse that DogeX is developing will deepen relationships and “work on creating products and services that connect Eth with Doge.”

He described it as a “good step to change the game for Dogecoin even more” and that once the Doge / Eth bridge is complete, you will be able to get a DogeX NFT with a tokenized Dogecoin [kaufen]. ”

In an interview last month, DOGE co-founder Markus praised the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a “crypto genius” and said he was thrilled to learn that he was in an advisory capacity on board the recently revived Dogecoin Foundation would be.

Count on the community

Wallace acknowledged that NFTs are subject to some volatility, especially during the time a project is being formed.

“We believe that the metaverse and level of community support for the series will increase our reserve price over time,” he said.

Regarding the use of the proceeds from the NFTs, Wallace revealed that the bulk of the monies raised will go into developing the Metaverse and the cost of developing a project with such an ambitious combination of assets (1075+ separate classes).