Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: They need help raising children

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have two children. However, the couple cannot cope with all the stress on their own

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher turned three a few days ago, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher will celebrate his first birthday at the end of November. And the little rascals keep their parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on their toes.

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher overwhelmed?



In an interview with “Entertainment Online” Mila now admitted that as a mother of two children she always had moments when she felt like a bad mom. This is probably not least due to the fact that the 34-year-old and Ashton work a lot and cannot be there for their kids around the clock. “I also had to hire someone. A full-time job, my husband has his own company, so he also works full-time. We needed help.”

You give them values



In order to still spend as much time as possible with Isabelle and Wyatt, Mila takes them to the set as often as possible. When the “Bad Moms” star is not in front of the camera, she does a lot with her offspring. When it’s particularly hot outside, she always takes them to the library. And there is a very specific reason for this: Her 39-year-old husband and Mila want to raise their children to be open-minded and clever people. “We don’t raise idiots. There are enough idiots out there. We don’t have to participate,” said the actress.









