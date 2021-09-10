Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves forgot everything in the first spectacular trailer

1999 came to the cinemas with “Matrix” film, which fundamentally and permanently turned Hollywood upside down. Such visual effects have never been seen before and there is an exciting story that has lost none of its fascination to this day – and which is now being continued with “Matrix Resurrections”.

In the fourth part, fans can look forward to seeing old friends again, above all of course the main actor and superstar Keanu Reeves as Neo. But Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith also stood in front of the camera again as Trinity and Niobe. Other well-known actors such as Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Baywatch”), Jonathan Groff (“The Ice Queen”), Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and the German Max Riemelt (“Freier Fall”) round off the cast. But you will have to do without Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, instead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman”) is there as the younger version of the character.

Lana Wachowski directed alone. With the predecessors, she shared responsibility with her sister Lilly. The German theatrical release is currently planned for December 23, 2021.







