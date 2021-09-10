Keanu Reeves reportedly soon to be featured in a big role

For many years it has been a dream for numerous fans that the actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick) would make an appearance in the Star Wars universe. This dream could soon become a reality – at least if it were up to the well-known leaker and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who has built a certain reputation in the fan scene in recent years.

In the most recent episode of his YouTube series, Zeroh claimed that producer Jon Favreau (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) allegedly hired Keanu Reeves for a big role in the Star Wars universe. According to the report, Revees is supposed to play an aging Sith monacher named King Valar, who Disney and LucasFilm are initially introducing in the form of an animation series and thus want to introduce them to fans. Their start is supposedly planned for the year 2023 on the streaming channel Disney + and should have a very own and above all unique drawing style that is more reminiscent of CGI sequences from a video game. After this introduction, according to rumors, a large-scale trilogy with the new character and thus Keanu Reeves is on the agenda.

Also popular with PC games readers







Star Wars: Visions: First trailer for the new anime series on Disney +









Lucasfilm has released the first trailer for Star Wars: Visions. Fans can look forward to several new stories from the sci-fi universe, presented for the first time in anime style. A total of nine episodes will be available on Disney + starting September 22, 2021. Seven different animation studios from Japan are responsible for Star Wars: Visions. In addition, well-known speakers have been hired for the English and Japanese dubbing of the show.















Starwars: Rumors of new Disney + series starring Finn actor John Boyega









According to current rumors, actor John Boyega will apparently receive his own Finn series on Disney Plus.









Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations are only displayed if you confirm this by clicking on “Load all external content”: Load all external content I consent to external content being displayed to me. This means that personal data is transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

However, you should be careful with Mike Zeroh’s statements. He knows his way around the Star Wars universe very well and has been correct several times in the past with his prognoses. However, confirmation of the rumors surrounding Keanu Reeves from Disney or Lucasfilm has not yet been confirmed. It could well be just speculation with no real background. We will of course keep you up to date on this.









Source: YouTube

Supports PC Games – it only takes a minute. Thanks! The corona pandemic is not over yet and even if the situation has eased, we and many other publishers will continue to be directly affected by it. But you can support us in doing our job so that we can continue to accompany you daily with news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about your favorite games. As a PC games supporter, you help us so that we can do without a paywall in the future and maintain the quality standard you are used to. Support now We thank you in advance.

Advertisement: Order Star Wars now from Amazon

02:03

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Trailer brings back memories of Clone Wars

Write your own article



The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.