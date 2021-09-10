Katy Perry or Adele? This picture leaves fans confused

Katy Perry or Adele? Fans are amazed at a new Instagram picture and share their confusion in the comments below the post. The superstars actually look very different.

“I kissed a girl and I liked it …” or “Hello from the other side”? Which catchy singer is behind the picture that you can see here in the article? In fact, it’s a posting by Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perry. But the posting by the 36-year-old caused a stir. In addition to more than 1.3 million “likes”, there are also countless comments that bring a no less prominent lady into play: Adele.

Comments like “Adele… Is that you?” or “I thought it was Adele!” and just “Adele?” can be read remarkably often in the comment column. But the British “Someone like you” star who recently hit the headlines for extreme weight loss, has nothing to do with the post office. In fact, none other than Katy Perry can be seen in the picture – just with an enormous change in type.









Katy Perry: During her “Witness” tour in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 4, 2018. (Source: imago images / imaginechina)

The revamped style had to do with the new video shoot, for which Perry stood in front of the camera in a glittering outfit and a shiny silver dress. With the song “Not The End Of The World”, the US singer is on a UFO-like platform with sparkling earrings, cat-eye make-up and flowing curls, filling the world with sound from above.

In addition to the musical offspring, Katy Perry has recently been in the public eye, primarily because of her private life. In August of this year, the singer gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove. It is the first child of Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor already has a nine-year-old son from his relationship with former Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr.