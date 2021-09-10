Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Secretly married in Hawaii?

US singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are said to have secretly married on the dream island of Hawaii.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, are rumored to have used their vacation in Hawaii to secretly get married, the New York Post reports. The singer herself sparked these rumors that she and Orlando Bloom tied the knot after being spotted wearing a gold wedding ring on her left ring finger on Tuesday March 16. A ring that Katy Perry is said not to have owned before.

Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom: Secret Wedding in Hawaii?



The couple’s spokesmen have so far neither confirmed nor denied the exciting news, reports the New York Post. The singer and the actor have been on the dream island for a few weeks with their 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Perry was spotted swimming in the ocean and yoga on the beach several times in February, while Orlando loved to go hiking with his daughter in a kind of baby carrier. The family seems to enjoy the time together extensively.

All of her loved ones were there in Hawaii



Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, from his first marriage to model Miranda Kerr, 37, is also in Hawaii. This could also be an indication that the two were planning to say yes to each other in the closest family circle – without much fuss, very secretly, only with their children. The couple has been together since 2016, the engagement followed in February 2019, but the wedding was postponed due to the birth of their daughter. Daisy was born in August. “The wedding will not take place in 2020 anymore. The focus for both is now on their daughter and the wedding plans have been put on hold for the time being. It’s going to happen, but not then, ”a source told UsWeekly last year. But postponed is not canceled.









New villa for a common future



Bloom and Perry recently bought a 14.2 million US dollar – the equivalent of almost 12 million euros – property in Montecito, California. According to an insider, the time should finally have been ripe. Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand, 45, from 2010 to 2012; Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

Sources used: Us Weekly, New York Post

