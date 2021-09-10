Jurassic Parking: Are we expecting a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World?

SERIES May 31, 2021 at 10:05 am Is Universal planning a crossover between “Fast & Furious” and “Jurassic World”? This initially silly idea could soon become a reality if director Justin Lin has his way.

Do Dom and Co. get to do with dinosaurs? (Source: Themoviedb.org / collage: Netzwelt)

The “Fast & Furious” and “Jurassic World” series are due to end soon.

Now there are rumors that Universal wants to combine the two franchises.

“Fast & Furious 9” director Justin Lin doesn’t rule out the possibility that Vin Diesel might encounter dinosaurs in the future.

The US film studio Universal has benefited from the “Jurassic Park / World” and “Fast & Furious” franchises for decades. The 9th part of the Fast saga awaits us on July 8th, and the latest dinosaur trilogy will end in 2022 with “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

With “Fast & Furious 11” the story of Dom Toretto and Co. should come to an end, but there is a possibility to bring both series together and thus to revive them again: a crossover.

The idea sounds crazy at first, but at least fast fans shouldn’t be surprised. Logic is now in vain in the “Fast & Furious” films, the only important thing is that the audience has fun.









This “never say never” attitude ensured that “Fast & Furious 9” even takes the story into space. A meeting with dinosaurs is only logical. At a press conference, director Justin Lin said the following about a crossover:

Well, I never never said anything about anything. And it’s part of our philosophy never to be categorized. And that’s all I’m going to say about it. Justin Lin

So Lin does not confirm any such plans, yet his answer is surprisingly secretive and serious. So maybe there is really something to this theory. After all, Universal is free to combine several franchises in a crossover. The studio could even have a few minions perform if it could make a profit.

Ultimately, Universal will also realize that the idea is absurd and silly. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing as long as “Jurassic Parking” arouses the interest of the audience.

Sony once refrained from connecting the characters from “21 Jump Street” with the “Men in Black” universe. A mistake? We may soon learn how lucrative a wild franchise shuffle can be.

