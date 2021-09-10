Fans are sure: Kylie Jenner implied baby sex!

Did Kylie Jenner (24) reveal details about her baby weeks ago? Just a few days ago, the influencer finally confirmed the pregnancy rumors around herself and Travis Scott (29). After their daughter Stormi (3), the two are expecting offspring again. Fans had already suspected this – because the Keeping up with the Kardashians fame had for once not resorted to sushi with raw fish in a video. Similar investigative followers are now claiming online: Kylie has even revealed the gender of her second child!

The came two weeks ago Instagram-Followers a post by the 24-year-old suspiciously. Back then had Kylie shared a photo of her daughter Stormi and wrote, “My favorite girl.” Behind it is a blue heart emoji – a reason for fans to speculate. “She’s your favorite girl because you’re going to have a boy now?”, asks a user in the comment column. Others are even firmly convinced. “Oh, so she’s having a boy. Got it!”, Wrote a follower and was not alone with this thought.

Also asked about the due date Kylies Community is already busy investigating. The announcement video shows the reaction of her mother Kris (65) to the baby news. The head of the family wears pajamas that they also wore on Mother’s Day. “If she was in her sixth week then, the first day would be from Kylies Pregnancy March 28th. That means, she is around the 23rd week and the due date is in February “, calculated a fan.









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi, June 2021

Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kris Jenner, US reality TV stars

