Despite negative headlines: Amber Heard confirms Aquaman 2 role – entertainment

Amber Heard keeps a big role. Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com





After Johnny Depp’s end in “Fantastic Beasts”, many voices were raised that Amber Heard should lose her leading role in “Aquaman”. Now the actress announced that she will also be seen in the second film.

In the past few weeks there has been a lot of speculation about whether Amber Heard (34) will slip into the female lead again in the second part of the hit movie “Aquaman”. Now the actress has announced to the US magazine “Entertainment Weekly” that she is looking forward to returning to the role.









Many fans see Heard as the culprit in the War of the Roses with her former husband Johnny Depp (57, “The Professor”). Both accused each other of domestic violence after their separation. A petition calling for the actress to be expelled from “Aquaman 2” has already collected over a million signatures. So far, the production company of the action film has not commented. But Heard now makes it clear that the rumors about her possible expulsion are not true.

“I’m so excited to be filming this”

She told the US portal “Entertainment Weekly”: “I am super happy with the fan love and how much recognition ‘Aquaman’ has received and that this means that Aquaman and Mera will return.” They hope production will start over the coming year. However, the second part has not yet been given the green light by Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment and the cast has not yet been officially confirmed.

Just a few days ago, Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp announced his resignation from “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Shortly before, he had lost a legal battle against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had called him a “woman thug”. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married in February 2015, and in May 2016 it was announced that the actress had filed for divorce.





