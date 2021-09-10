Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are turning back together

27 years after their last film together, Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are back together in front of the camera. Both Hollywood stars were hired for a family drama by Netflix.

Netflix brings together two Hollywood greats who last stood in front of the camera over 25 years ago. In 1993 Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington played the two main roles in “The Files”. The then 26-year-old and her film partner, who was seven years her senior, were nominated for the MTV Movie Award in 1994.

Critics did not find the film adaptation of the John Grisham novel particularly successful, but the film was a financial success. In the USA alone, “The File” grossed 100 million US dollars.

New movie for Netflix

Now, 27 years later, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington will flicker across the screens together again. As the US industry magazine “Hollywood Reporter” reports, they should shoot together for the family drama “Leave the World Behind”.









Nine years after “The Files”: Julia Roberts congratulates Denzel Washington on his second Oscar. (Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Sam Esmail, who has made a name for himself primarily as the showrunner for the hacker series “Mr. Robot”, should take a seat in the director’s chair. The 42-year-old is also supposed to write the script. “Leave the World Behind” is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, which will be published in October. It’s about two families who don’t know each other but have to go on a weekend trip together. This gets completely out of control. However, the film will not be shown in theaters but will be available on Netflix.

In the past 27 years, both have made more than 30 films each. Denzel Washintgon and Julia Roberts also won an Oscar. You for “Erin Brockovich”, he for “Training Day”.