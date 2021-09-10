Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing in the crypto market today | news

Forex in this article

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 46,255.58 today, compared to the previous day at $ 46,401.69.

The Bitcoin Cash rate has fallen compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 653.73. Yesterday the price was still at 660.55 US dollars.

Ethereum is in the red at $ 3,404.18. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,426.73.









The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 181.40. The day before, the price had stood at $ 180.21.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.096 on Friday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.092 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2,494. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.508.

The Monero is worth $ 264.70 on Friday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 261.04 US dollars.

The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth 1.689 US dollars. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1.553.

The Verge price runs sideways at 0.0245 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The price of the digital currency Stellar rose to $ 0.3375 on Friday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3317 US dollars.

The NEM course stagnates on Friday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.1869 after trading at $ 0.1902 the previous day.

Dash rose to $ 204.18 after trading at $ 201.93 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 51.07 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 50.44.

