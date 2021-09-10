Cardano falls 10% – is it still going down? From Investing.com



Cardano falls 10% – is it still going down?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.3254 on Friday at 16:43 (14:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 10.08%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 7th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 74.9550B or 3.64% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.3215 on the bottom and $ 2.5848 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 21.89%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 5.0861B or 3.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 2.9653 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 24.96% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,130.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.73%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 7.95% to $ 3,239.60.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 850.5400 billion or 41.35% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 382.5018 billion or 18.60% of the total market capitalization.