Brand new kicks for MTB feet

Everything new at Giro: With the Latch, the Americans are bringing a MTB shoe for women and men who use flat pedals onto the market, which, with the mute foam midsole and the new tack rubber sole, should provide plenty of grip and comfortable pedaling on the trail . Find out what the Giro Latch has to offer here!

Giro Latch: information and prices

With the Giro Latch, the Americans are introducing brand new MTB shoes for flat pedals. The new tack rubber sole and the mute foam midsole should work together to significantly improve the connection between the driver and the pedals compared to previous models. The Latch will be available as a women’s and men’s model, but only differs in size and colors.

Shoe type Flat pedal MTB shoe

Flat pedal MTB shoe Locking system lacing

lacing sole Tack rubber sole

Tack rubber sole particularities Mute foam midsole, breathable microfiber as upper material,

Mute foam midsole, breathable microfiber as upper material, weight 334 g (size 43), 300 g (size 39) (manufacturer information)

334 g (size 43), 300 g (size 39) (manufacturer information) Sizes men 39-50

39-50 Sizes women 36-43

36-43 Colours Black / Dark Shadow, Dark Shadow, Trail Green, Black Spark (men’s models); Black, Dark Shadow / Sandstone, Harbor Blue / Sandstone (women’s models)

Black / Dark Shadow, Dark Shadow, Trail Green, Black Spark (men’s models); Black, Dark Shadow / Sandstone, Harbor Blue / Sandstone (women’s models) Availability from now on

from now on www.giro-sports.com

price € 139.95 (RRP)

# The Giro Latch is the Americans’ newest MTB shoe for flat pedals – It combines the tack rubber sole with the mute foam midsole and would like to achieve a significantly improved pedal feel compared to its predecessors.

# The tack rubber sole with the gamma profile.

# The tack rubber sole with the gamma profile.

With the Latch, Giro is launching the first of a new series of flat pedal MTB shoes, the technology of which has been completely redesigned. On the one hand, the brand new outsole with the Tack rubber compound is used here. This should be particularly sticky and offer a permanent grip on the pedal. According to Giro, it is highly elastic in order to be able to adapt to the pedal. Equipped with the gamma profile, the pins of the pedals should be able to nestle easily – but they should still be prevented from getting stuck.

# The Giro Latch for women is identical to the men’s model, here in Harbor Blue / Sandstone.

# It is also available in sizes 36–43 in Dark Shadow / Sandstone … # … or simply in classic black.

In conjunction with the mute foam rubber sole, the MTB shoe should take the next step. In contrast to conventional EVA foam, the mute foam is said to have slow rebound properties, for example to minimize bouncing after jumping on landing and thus to offer the driver more control and stability. In unity with the new sole, Giro expects to improve the connection between the shoe and the pedal significantly compared to its older models.









# There is also a choice of colors for men in sizes 39–50 – for example as a trail green …

# … or Black / Dark Shadow.

The baseboards have also been redesigned: They are now less voluminous and should bring the foot closer to the pedal. The toe box, reinforced with a rock print, has also been revised in the new models and is now larger than before. According to Giro, the shoe has a breathable microfiber material and a water-repellent inner structure so that the feet don’t sweat too much. Now available in stores, the MTB shoes go to the new owner for € 139.95 (RRP).

