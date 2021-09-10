Bee in the genital area? Angelina Jolie stands up for bees and shows courage

September 01, 2021 – 1:15 pm clock

Angelina Jolie is committed to protecting bees

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) uses her fame to make the world a better place with many projects. Now the UN ambassador is also campaigning for the honeybees, which are increasingly threatened. And shows a lot of courage during a shoot with a colony of bees, among other things. You can see more about the project and the thrilling shoot in the video.

Angelina Jolie was not allowed to shower for three days because of the bees

For some of the recordings, Jolie is attending a beekeeping course in France, safely wrapped in a beekeeping suit. In the accompanying shoot for “National Geographic”, however, she is photographed with hundreds of bees on her body. Not at all harmless. Angelina Jolie should therefore not shower or use scented cosmetics for three whole days before the shoot, in order not to confuse the animals. Instead, it was sprayed with a pheromone that bees like. But not everything went according to plan.

Little bee spends shooting in an intimate place







“I had one that went under my dress all the time. It was like one of those old comedies. I felt it again and again on my knee, on my leg,” the actress told Vogue. And apparently the bee was climbing higher and higher, “… and then I thought, ‘Oh, this is the worst place to be stung. It’s getting really tight.’ She stayed there the whole time we did the shoot. And then, when I got all the other bees off me, I lifted my skirt and she just flew away. ”

This is why bees are so important to us

Wow, Angelina Jolie stayed pretty cool there. Fortunately, bees are more peaceful and only sting when they feel threatened. Unfortunately, they cannot defend themselves against their greatest threat in this way. Unilateral agriculture, environmental pollution and pesticides are increasingly threatening small animals around the world. They are vital for us to survive. By collecting honey, they pollinate fruit trees, vegetable and grain plants or even cotton. So there would be no harvest without bees. That’s why it’s not just Jolie who is committed to protecting her. Mega star Beyoncé Knowles, for example, has been a hobby beekeeper for years and owns two beehives with around 80,000 bees.

By the way, you can do this to help the bees.