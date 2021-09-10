Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeNewsAgreement without a judge: Rihanna drops lawsuit against father
News

Agreement without a judge: Rihanna drops lawsuit against father

By Sonia Gupta
0
60




Have Rihanna (33) and her father Ronald Fenty tolerate again? For years, the singer’s relationship with her dad has been very, very tense – the reason: The businessman is said to have tried to steal more than 15 million US dollars with the name of his daughter. And that by organizing concerts and tours with a partner on which the musician was supposed to appear without prior agreement. Left for this fraudulent behavior Rihanna accuse her father – now the tide has turned!

As radar notified citing judicial documents, it should be between Rihanna and her father came to an agreement – out of court: Rihanna dropped the lawsuit again. In about two weeks, the two would have had a court hearing in Los Angeles, where a judge would ultimately have decided on the verdict. How it came about that the two were able to come to an agreement after their quarrel is still unclear.

Whether the relationship between Rihanna and has mended her father again? The two have clashed again and again for years. The “Umbrella” interpreter has even taken over the costs of withdrawal therapy for the entrepreneur, but he relapsed again. Closed due to abnormalities at their concerts Rihanna her dad in 2008 even completely from her tour.




Rihanna, singer
Rihanna, singer
Rihanna, musician


Previous articleEmma Stone: wedding burst! | GALA.de
Next article“Indiana Jones 5”: Harrison Ford is reportedly back on the set
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv