After breast pics: Now Britney Spears shows her bare bottom

Britney Spears (39) drops the covers again! In the past few months, the pop princess has repeatedly caused a stir with bizarre social media postings: During the guardianship process against her father Jamie Spears (69), she shared a photo on the network last July in which she was topless. Last Wednesday it was finally announced that the father of the family wanted to end guardianship completely. After this decision feels Britney apparently quite liberated – and now proudly presents her bottom!

On their Instagram-Account, the 39-year-old now shares several photos of herself posing in front of a mirror. She only wears a thong – and thus allows a clear view of her buttocks. Makes under her posting Britney clear that the shape of their downside is totally natural. “Here’s a video so you can see that this really is my bum. No filters and no retouching”, noted Britney and also added a peach emoji.

The fans of the “Toxic” interpreter reacted rather ambiguously to the posting. Some followers are absolutely thrilled – and give Britney numerous compliments. “The queen of wellbeing in your own skin,” enthuses one user, for example. Other followers, however, are after Britneys Snapshot rather confused. “What the hell is going on here again?”commented one of many.

