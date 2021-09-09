“X-Men” star Hugh Jackman has been vaccinated against Corona

April 09, 2021 – 2:39 pm clock

“Wolverine’s ability to heal cannot protect me from Covid”

The Australian film star Hugh Jackman (52) has been vaccinated against the corona virus. As proof, he posted two photos of his first vaccination appointment on Instagram and encouraged his followers to do the same: “Wolverine’s ability to heal cannot protect me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!” X-Men “stars.

Jackman shows himself on Instagram in the usual Wolverine manner

Other stars can also be vaccinated







The actor joins a long list of stars who have already received the vaccine – including recently “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds (44), with whom Hugh Jackman has had a “fake feud” for years. The Canadian film star showed a photo of himself with a pink hat piquing on Instagram in early April. “Finally I have 5G,” he joked, alluding to conspiracy theories.

After singer Mariah Carey (52), who even started a song during her vaccination appointment, pop star Britney Spears (39) has now also been vaccinated.

spot on news / RTL.de