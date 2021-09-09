With rainbow manicure: Pride month: Megan Fox celebrates her bisexuality – Panorama

Actress Megan Fox celebrates Pride month with a rainbow manicure. Photo: imago / AFLO





Megan Fox celebrates Pride month with a rainbow manicure. In a corresponding post, the actress also confirms that she is bisexual again.

US actress Megan Fox (35) celebrates June Pride with a post on Instagram. You can see three selfies with her fingernails painted in rainbow colors in the foreground. “The B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” she confirms once again her own bisexuality in the comment.









Fox came out in an interview with the men’s magazine “Esquire” in 2009: “I think people are born bisexual and they make unconscious decisions that are based on the pressures of society,” she said in the cover interview. “I have no doubt that I am bisexual,” she added.

She is currently in a relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly (31, “Tickets to My Downfall”). The former “Transformers” star has three sons (born in 2012, 2014 and 2016) with actor Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”). The two were a couple from 2004 to spring 2020, with interruptions, and from 2010 they were also married.





