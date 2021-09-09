The Terminal List: Thriller series with Chris Pratt lands on Amazon
Amazon Prime Video has loud Deadline the rights to “The Terminal List“By and with Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation,”Guardians of the Galaxy“) Acquired. The Hollywood star is producing the thriller series together with action specialist Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day“), With which he was already at”The Magnificent Seven“Worked together. David DiGilio (Strange Angel) is involved as a writer and additional producer on the project.
“The Terminal List“Is based on Jack Carr’s bestseller of the same name and is about Navy-SEAL commander Reece (Pratt), whose team is almost completely wiped out in an ambush by Taliban militias during an Afghanistan mission. Reece survives himself, but returns home with conflicting, confused memories of the event and is plagued by guilt. As new discoveries come to light, Reece realizes that dark forces are working against him. For greater authenticity, real military personnel and their family members should be involved in the production.
Pratt has also made several films, such as the third parts of “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy“In the pipeline. In his private life, he is currently expecting his first child together with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
