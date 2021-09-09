Thursday, September 9, 2021
The day on Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Arjun Sethi
“He was a danger. So I shot him three times. In the face.” This is how the former American elite soldier Robert O’Neill describes the moment when he killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In an interview with host Michel Abdollahi, reporter Jan Christoph Wiechmann speaks about his meeting with O’Neill and tells whether the ex-soldier is plagued by feelings of guilt. “He comes across as a tough guy, with broad shoulders and heavily tattoos, and then speaks very openly about the war missions and his pride. But there is also the second side, where you realize that someone who was constantly at war, too Suffered trauma. “




The question of guilt is also at stake with Vaughn Allex – the airport employee who checked in two later assassins on September 11, 2011. New York correspondent Janina Beck explains how he deals with it.

