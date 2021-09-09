Tagesspiegel: September 9, 1976: The Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong (Mao Tse-tung) dies in Beijing at the age of 83.

On Thursday, September 9, the book of history records, among other things:

1886: In Bern, ten European states conclude an international treaty (Bern Union) for the protection of works of literature and art.

1896: The Frankfurt doctor Dr. Ludwig Rehn performs the first successful heart suture after a stab injury to the heart in the city hospital.

1916: Bulgarian troops storm the Danube fortress Silistria.

1956: Elvis Presley made his musical breakthrough on the Ed Sullivan Show.

1961: The US cruiser “Long Beach” is the first nuclear-powered surface ship to be put into service.

1971: After eight months of imprisonment, the British ambassador to Uruguay, Geoffrey Jackson, is released by Tupamaros (left-wing urban underground fighters).

1976: The Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong (Mao Tse-tung), who led the revolution in his country to victory and proclaimed the People’s Republic in 1949, dies in Beijing at the age of 83. From 1949 to 1959 he was head of state. Four weeks after his death, the radical so-called “Gang of Four” around his widow Jiang Qing is arrested.

1986: Because of the renovation of the old plenary hall, the Bundestag is meeting for the first time in the renovated Bonn waterworks on the banks of the Rhine.

1991: Drunk police shoot down a passenger plane with 17 occupants in the Peruvian Amazon region. 15 people die.

1996: In Burundi, the Catholic Archbishop Joachim Ruhuna is murdered by Hutu rebels.

2001: Taliban extremists disguised as Algerian journalists carried out an assassination attempt in Afghanistan on Tajik leader Ahmed Shah Massud, who died of his injuries on 14 September. The hero of the anti-Soviet resistance was the military chief of the Northern Alliance fighting against the Taliban rule and defense minister of the internationally recognized government.

2011: A commercial scandal worth billions shakes the major bank UBS. An investment banking employee in London caused the largest Swiss bank with unauthorized transactions to lose two billion dollars (1.45 billion euros). A good week later, UBS CEO Oswald Grübel had to resign.









Birthdays: Friedrich I, Grand Duke of Baden (1826-1907); Peter Beauvais, German director (1916-1986); Otis Redding, US soul singer (1941-1967); Adam Sandler, US film actor (1966); Georg Hackl, former German luge rider (1966).

Days of Death: Lujo (Ludwig Josef) Brentano, German economist (1844-1931); Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and graphic artist (1864-1901); Salomo Friedlaender, (pseud. Mynona), German writer (1871-1946); Mao Tse-Tung, Chinese politician (1893-1976); Magda Tagliaferro, French pianist (1893-1986); Max Hunziker, Switzerland. Painter (1901-1976).

Name days: Othmar, Gorgonius, Petrus, Wilfrieda, Orthold, Edgar, Pierre, Bruno, Korbinian.