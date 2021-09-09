Steve Howey (“Shameless”) follows Arnold Schwarzenegger – fernsehserien.de

Based on the film by “Terminator” director James Cameron, the series is about Harry, who leads a double life: every morning he goes to the office on time for his rather boring job for his wife. In truth, he is a top agent of a top secret organization fighting terrorists around the world. When his bored wife Helen one day finds out who her husband really is, she suddenly finds herself in the middle of a dangerous adventure and must save the world at her husband’s side.









The “True Lies” series is being developed by writer Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”) for 20th Television. Directed by Anthony Hemingway. Producer McG (“Charlie’s Angels”) co-stars with James Cameron on the series. The filmmaker McG brought the idea of ​​a series adaptation of the action comedy into play a few years ago.

The team Matt Nix and McG has another adaptation of a classic film in production with the current Disney series “Scott and Huutsch”, which continues the plot of the 1989 action comedy starring Tom Hanks. Meanwhile, other series adaptations of well-known films are in the works at CBS, such as the spin-off “Clarice” based on “The Silence of the Lambs” and the action series “The Equalizer” based on the film series of the same name starring Denzel Washington.