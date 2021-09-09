Rihanna topless: For HIM she wears NO lingerie today – and almost nothing else

The fans of singer Rihanna clicked their tongues twice. The Barbados beauty doesn’t just leave out the lingerie. She also leaves her attachment puzzling over who she’s doing this for. What’s really going on with Rihanna and HIM?

There brings singer Rihanna her fans in the boil several times. What you can see in her latest Instagram post makes her attachment really go through the roof. On the one hand, there is of course a new advertising mail for Rihanna’s own underwear brand Savage X Fenty. Of course, eager Instagram subscribers of the singer have long known: Rihanna can’t be sexy enough for a cheeky Instagram picture.

Rihanna topless in commercials for Savage X Fenty

No fan should be surprised when the Barbados beauty drops its covers once more and makes the network tremble with a topless cracker. Rihanna doesn’t wear more than thick chunks on her ears and around her neck and tight boxer shorts on her current Instagram picture. She cleverly covers the bare upper body with her left arm, so that she only shows a small part of her breasts.









Rihanna drops the covers for Jamaica musician Popcaan

Of course, it is by no means the first time that Rihanna has defoliated herself on the net. But in this case it is not only important what she shows, but also what she writes about it. Because in the comment on the picture, Rihanna explains why she supposedly really drops the clothes. Because RiRi quotes from the 2018 single “Naked” by the Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan. There it is loosely translated: “I don’t want you to wear any lingerie for me tonight” (“me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl”).

Fans speculate: what’s going on with Rihanna and Popcaan?

Rihanna undoubtedly managed this task. And so it is not just Rihanna’s topless sight that is currently driving fans into ecstasy. The prospect of working with Popcaan on her upcoming album “R9”, which will apparently be a dancehall work, also makes fans cheer online. “This would be the biggest song of the year,” one fan is sure of.

