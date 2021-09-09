Reese Witherspoon is an eye-catcher in a red two-piece suit

Reese Witherspoon shone in red. (Jom / spot)

09.09.2021 12:16 pm

Reese Witherspoon and her co-stars presented the second season of her series “The Morning Show”. At the appointment in Beverly Hills she appeared in a red two-piece suit that drew everyone’s attention.

Reese Witherspoon (45) caused an eye-catching moment on Wednesday (September 8th) at a photo opportunity for the second season of the Apple series “The Morning Show”. While her co-stars were rather restrained in terms of color in their outfits – above all Julianna Margulies (55), who appeared in a brown complete look including leather pants – Witherspoon opted for a bright red suit.









Reese Witherspoon on “The Morning Show”

The actress wore a double-breasted jacket that she slung loosely over her shoulders during the photo shoot. Underneath, she wore a black T-shirt, which was reflected in Witherspoon’s look: the narrow-cut trousers in red stood out with yellow and black stripes on the side. In addition, the 45-year-old combined black leather heels with her outfit. The blond hair wore the “naturally blond” star in the side parting open over the shoulders. When it comes to accessories, she only relied on large gold hoop earrings.

Season two of “The Morning Show” will start on September 17, 2021 on Apple TV +. Jennifer Aniston (52), Steve Carell (59) and Hasan Minhaj (35) can also be seen in the series about the employees of a fictional morning news program.