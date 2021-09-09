Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon is an eye-catcher in a red two-piece suit
News

Reese Witherspoon is an eye-catcher in a red two-piece suit

By Vimal Kumar
0
47




Reese Witherspoon shone in red. (Jom / spot)

imago images / ZUMA Wire

09.09.2021 12:16 pm

Reese Witherspoon and her co-stars presented the second season of her series “The Morning Show”. At the appointment in Beverly Hills she appeared in a red two-piece suit that drew everyone’s attention.

Reese Witherspoon (45) caused an eye-catching moment on Wednesday (September 8th) at a photo opportunity for the second season of the Apple series “The Morning Show”. While her co-stars were rather restrained in terms of color in their outfits – above all Julianna Margulies (55), who appeared in a brown complete look including leather pants – Witherspoon opted for a bright red suit.





Previous articleInto Bitcoin, out of Northern Data, in Orsted, out of Nordex
Next articleWith rainbow manicure: Pride month: Megan Fox celebrates her bisexuality – Panorama
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv