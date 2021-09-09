Star comes to Mönchengladbach



Ray Wilson returns to the summer music stage





Singer and guitarist Ray Wilson became known with Genesis.

Photo: Fischer (archive)





Mönchengladbach The former Genesis singer will be on stage in Rheydt Castle on August 24th. There are still tickets for the British musician’s performance.







(RP) He’s back in Rheydt – after ten years. On Tuesday, August 24th, the Genesis legend Ray Wilson will be back on the open-air stage of the summer music in Rheydt Castle.







The man is a piece of music history: Ray Wilson, formerly a member of the legendary band Genesis. Born in Scotland, the singer first played in school bands, gained stage experience and honed his talent. In 1994 he became part of the band Stiltskin. A few years later, Wilson joined Genesis as the lead singer. Then he embarked on a solo career and released his album “Propaganda Man”.

Now Ray Wilson is back on the road with his band all over Europe and presents his greatest hits on his Genesis Classic Tour. “

In particular, his “Genesis Classic” program, in which he completely reinterprets Genesis songs and other rock hits together with the Berlin Symphony, is enjoying endless popularity. His brand new CD “The weight of man” will be released in September.