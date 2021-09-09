Thursday, September 9, 2021
Personality test: This is what your pet’s name reveals about your character

By Vimal Kumar
Personality test: woman cuddles with dog

© Sushitsky Sergey / Shutterstock

Who would have thought? Whether your pet is called Waldi, Schnuffi or George Clooney reveals a lot about your personality.

No matter whether you have a cat, a dog or a hamster – one thing is certain: the relationship with your pet is a very special one. It is therefore hardly surprising that the name search for the loved one needs to be well thought out. But did you suspect that the choice of name also says a lot about your character?

Personality: What your pet’s name says about them

The classic variant

The golden retriever is called Bello, the dachshund is Waldi, the cat is Mimi. Of course, these classic names are still a suitable choice today. This reveals about you: You like things old-fashioned and stick to traditions. In your favorite restaurant you always choose the same thing, and you are very loyal in the relationship too.

Resourceful

Pancake, Crazy Bunny, Mr. Flausch – there are no limits to your creativity. Whether choosing a name for your pet, in a relationship or at work: you always have good ideas and are an inspiration for those around you. They love to learn new things and are not afraid of change.

Humanization

Peter, Marie, Jonas … if you name your animal like a child or a friend, you want to show: I make no distinction between a pet and a person. In general, you have a keen sense of justice and value respect. Arrogance is a foreign word for you!




A woman wears a gold statement necklace and rings.

personality

This is what your favorite pieces of jewelry reveal about your character

Your animal is a star

Are you standing in the dog park and calling for Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt or George Clooney? Then you will see your secret star in him. You love pop culture, go to the movies and concerts very much – and even in your mid-40s there is still a celebrity whom you secretly adore. Who knows? Maybe there will be a hangover named Ryan Gosling …

Simply sweet

Sweety, Schnuffi, Krümel und Co. Quite clearly: you think your pet is incredibly cute and you want to emphasize this characteristic. In general, you melt quickly when someone pays you a nice compliment or when you watch a romantic love story. You are empathetic, always believe in what is good and have a big heart!

Better simple

Hasi, kitten or doggy. You don’t feel like thinking about names for a long time. You simply name your animal after whatever it is – rabbit, cat or dog. This is also your general approach to life: why make it unnecessarily complicated? You look calmly towards things, whereby you take a lot of pressure and everyday stress off your shoulders.

Cartoon characters

You fondly remember your childhood. This is why your pet also has names such as Balu, Bambi or Simba. When you spend time with your beloved animal, you should feel just as warm in your heart. You are dreamy and wonderfully optimistic.

This article originally appeared on BRIGITTE.de

as
Gala

Vimal Kumar
