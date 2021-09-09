News from the Carinthian film and cinema world in 5 minutes

The Association of Austrian Film Authors, VÖFA for short, organized the state championship for non-commercial filmmakers together with the Klagenfurt Film Club. Richard Wagner, President of the Klagenfurt Film Club and organizer of the festival, reports more about the outcome of the festival and how the Carinthian participants fared.

Special horticultural cinema

The program “Das Film-Logbuch” on Radio Agora reported on the Gartenbaukino on Vienna’s Ringstrasse. Stanley Kubrick liked the horticultural cinema, Steven Spielberg was there and the audience is looking forward to a reopening in the fall. Norman Shetler, Managing Director of the Gartenbaukino reports on the general renovation of a cinema with historical significance.









Event tips

A report on the autumn activities of the Filmmuseum in the Vienna Albertina and the memories of the late composer Mikis Theodorakis, who became famous for the theme song for the film “Alexis Sorbas”, and of the French acting legend Jean-Paul Belmondo complete the program. In the course of the program there are also a great number of event tips from the Carinthian film and cinema world. More information is available here.