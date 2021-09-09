‘Modern Family’ star has to fear for her eggs in a dispute with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb

But let’s start from the beginning: According to ‘InTouch Weekly’, Vergara had egg cells removed in 2013, which were then fertilized with Loeb’s sperm and frozen. At some point their children should emerge from this. Her plan: The babies are to be carried by a surrogate mother, because the pretty blonde is afraid of getting thyroid cancer again. “We wanted to plan for the future. My boyfriend is three years younger than me and he never had a son. I already have a son, so that was not so urgent for me,” said the 42-year-old in an interview with ‘Good Morning America ‘in April 2013.









But it doesn’t even get that far. The couple separated only six months later. One thing is certain for the successful actress: she no longer wants to have anything to do with her then fiancé. “I think her biggest fear is losing control of the embryos. Nick implanting them and having children of his own. Sofia severed all ties with Nick and got on with her life. Should the eggs ever become children, then it would be.” they are forever attached to him, “explains Darla Murray, a reporter for InTouch Weekly.