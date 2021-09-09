Miss Universe mishap: Sofia Vergara comforts runner-up

There was an embarrassing mishap in the Miss Universe election: the presenter accidentally chose the wrong candidate as the winner. The triumph of the supposedly most beautiful woman in the world did not last long. Ariadna Gutierrez (21) was torn from her crown just moments after her coronation. Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is the real Miss Universe – Ariadna was suddenly only runner-up.The whole world is now mocking the incident, but Ariadna gets unexpected support from a lady: from actress Sofia Vergara (43)!

Both women are from Colombia. And there it seems to be common practice to support compatriots as much as possible. So does the newly married wife of Joe Manganiello (38) now Instagram: “Still a queen”wrote Sofia to a snapshot of the 21-year-old Miss Colombia, where she still wears the crown and a big smile.









Sofias Solidarity was certainly not just due to the common origin. The 43-year-old and the 21-year-old are confusingly similar. Although Adriadna doesn’t Miss Universe has become, she has obviously been able to win over some fans, including celebrities.

