Katy Perry and Lorde can look forward to an honor from Variety

September 09, 2021 – Linda Shllaku

Katy Perry and Lorde think not only about themselves and their success, but also about others. For this reason, they will be honored on September 30th at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’.

In Los Angeles, singer Lorde and Katy Perry are now honored at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’.

The live event will take place outdoors on September 30th at the Wallis Annenberg Center. In a statement, Variety President Michelle Sobrino-Stearns said: “Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is particularly significant as we seek to enhance the impact of the vital causes of those we honor. We will surely come together to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work of our honorees and all women featured in our Women’s Impact Report. ”In addition, each of the award winners will be featured on the cover of Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ on the day before the event. Output to be seen

The event honors women in the media and entertainment industries for their philanthropic thinking and behavior.









