Kaley Cuoco + Karl Cook: is that why they split up?

September 9, 2021



Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: is that the reason for their sudden divorce plans?



The end of love came as a surprise. At the beginning of September 2021, actress Kaley Cuoco, 35, and husband Karl Cook, 30, announced their intention to divorce with a public statement in “People” magazine. Now there are the first rumors about the reason for the separation – after only three years of marriage.

A source from the couple’s environment is said to have unpacked the magazine about the causes. Accordingly, the ex-couple “did not spend as much time together” in the past. The “Big Bang Theory” star is doing well, they say. “She has a great career and that is the number one priority in her life. It’s basically growing apart and everyone has different interests,” said the insider, describing a possible trigger for the divorce plans. “She has a lot ahead of her in her career now and loves her job. Their relationship just follows different paths. A marriage doesn’t work if you rarely see the other.”

The career as a relationship killer? At least the “growing apart” doesn’t just seem to have come from the actress. “Karl has been an equestrian for many years with a great love for horses. His jumping career has picked up speed lately and he has done well in the summer,” reports another informant. Kaley and Karl themselves assert that their separation is amicable and that there is “no anger or hostility, on the contrary.”

September 8, 2021



“X-Men” star Olivia Munn is happy to have offspring



Fans have been rumoring for a few days, now it is clear: Hollywood actress Olivia Munn, 41, and her partner John Mulaney, 39, are having a child. The comedian and father-to-be now confirms this in the American “Late Night with Seth Meyers” talk show.

Comedian John Mulaney during an appearance in New York in early September 2021. © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

John only met the “X-Men” actress this spring – after a “turbulent year” for him. He went on alcohol withdrawal, got a divorce. Then Olivia stepped into his life – and everything seemed to get better. “Olivia and this baby helped me to protect myself from this early journey from recovery,” said the 39-year-old on the talk show. What a nice happy ending!

September 06, 2021



Hugh Jackman: His father died



Sad news from Hugh Jackman, 52: The Hollywood star’s father died on Sunday, September 5th, 2021. The actor announces this via Instagram. “In the early morning hours of Father’s Day (AU), my father passed away peacefully. And although I am very sad, I am filled with gratitude and love”, so the moving lines of the 52-year-old. He continues: “My father was, in one word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is now at peace with God.”









Nicole Kidman: She would have liked to have 10 children



There is one thing that Nicole Kidman, 54, regrets most in her life: that she no longer has children. In an interview with “Marie Claire”, the actress reveals why fate denied her this wish: In her twenties, Nicole suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage. Then she and her then-husband Tom Cruise, 59, adopted their daughter Isabella, 28, and son Connor, 26.

The Oscar winner speaks openly about this experience: “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early, so that was really very traumatic.” In her second marriage to Keith Urban, 53, Nicole finally gave birth to two children. Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith, 10, should then have many biological siblings – but unfortunately she was left with no choice, according to the 54-year-old. “I would have liked to have 10 children,” Nicole confesses honestly. In the meantime, she has been able to make peace with the fact that things turned out differently in the end – taking care of her many nieces and nephews, helping her to deal with the situation.

